Robert Kraft not selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

BOSTON -- Robert Kraft will have to wait another year for another shot at a spot in Canton. The Patriots owner will not be part of the 2023 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kraft was one of a dozen finalists as a coach/contributor for the Class of 2023, but those honors have gone to former Cardinals and Chargers head coach Don Coryell, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Former Cardinals’ and Chargers’ HC Don Coryell was announced this morning as the coach/contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2022

Kraft purchased the Patriots back in 1994 and the franchise has enjoyed unprecedented success under his ownership. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls under Kraft, with 10 overall appearances overall in the title game. New England has made the playoffs 22 times since Kraft purchased the team, going 33-15 in postseason action.

There are currently 15 team owners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was the last team owner to be inducted in 2017.

Kraft, 81, will now look to join that select group in 2024.