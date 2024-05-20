New England Patriots start first OTAs with Jerod Mayo and Drake Maye

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offseason program will really kick into high gear on Monday when Jerod Mayo and company host their first OTA practice in Foxboro.

This will be the first of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs for short) that the team will hold over the next few weeks. And the first session just so happens to be open to the media, so we'll get our first look at Drake Maye with the full team after he took the field for last weekend's rookie minicamp.

We'll also hear from new head coach Jerod Mayo at 11:30 a.m., with the practice session set to kick off at noon. After the Patriots are done on the field, a handful of players will chat with reporters as well.

Monday afternoon will have a training-camp sorta feel to it behind Gillette Stadium. Minus players hitting each other on the field, of course. That still isn't allowed.

While OTAs are voluntary, most of the 2024 Patriots have been in Foxboro for the first phases of the offseason. Phase One included meetings and strength and conditioning, while Phase Two was made up of on-field workouts, drills, and walkthroughs. While players still can't lay any licks on each other during Phase Three, teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills as the offseason program ramps up.

While the Patriots will be hitting the field a number of times over the next several weeks, only three other sessions are open to the media after Monday: May 29, June 3, and June 7.

The offseason program will culminate with New England's mandatory minicamp, which will be held from June 10-12. Fittingly, minicamp will end on the day that Tom Brady will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.