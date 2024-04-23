Patriots have reportedly only received "laughable" offers for third overall pick

Who will Patriots take with third overall pick in NFL Draft -- and who has final say on that selecti

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have made it clear that the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft is there for the taking. But it's going to take a massive offer for that selection, and just a few days ahead of the draft, the Patriots have yet to receive one that blew them away.

In fact, the Patriots haven't even received a "serious" offer in their eyes, according to Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Sources have told those two veteran reporters that the offers New England has received for the third overall pick were "laughable."

Maybe the offers will get a little more serious as Thursday's draft gets closer and teams hungry for a top quarterback get a little more desperate. Or maybe the Patriots are just playing a spirited game of hardball to drive up the price. There are lots of games being played right now as teams try to jostle for position on draft night.

Bill Belichick, former Pats head coach and the architect behind six Super Bowl rosters, even said last week that all the draft chatter doesn't start to get really serious until the final hours ahead of the draft. Once that final countdown starts, trade chatter really ramps up.

But for now, the Patriots aren't in love with the offers they've received, and they are not expected to trade down, via Guregian and Daniels. It sounds like that will only change if they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

If the Patriots stay at No. 3, they'll have a chance to draft from a trio of high-upside quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels (who is expected to go second overall to the Commanders), Drake Maye, or J.J. McCarthy. We'll see which quarterback the New England likes better come Thursday night, unless they start to get some "serious" offers for that third overall pick.