Mock Draft Roundup: Who will Patriots draft with 14th overall pick?

BOSTON -- Draft week has arrived in the NFL, with the three-day bonanza set to kick off Thursday night in Kansas City. With that, we're in the final days of the Mock Draft season.

Mockers will soon stop scouring film, analyzing vertical jumps and 40 times, or throwing markers at draft books -- however they go about forming their mock drafts -- and NFL teams will begin to make actual picks. And given the Patriots were a disappointing 8-9 for the 2022 season, Bill Belichick and company are the owners of the 14th overall selection on Thursday night.

Will Belichick stand pat and make a pick at 14? Will he trade up to snag a player he really likes, or trade down to add to New England's 11-pick bounty? With Belichick, nobody knows.

Bu the mockers seem to like three particular players to the Patriots with the 14th overall pick: Georgia tackle Broderick Jones, Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright, and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Those three names pop up in a handful of the mock drafts highlighted below.

And, of course, there are a few odd selections in the mix as well. Some really odd selections. Could you imagine the reaction if the Patriots draft a running back in the first round? One mocker would like to see that, as you'll soon see.

With the draft just a few days away, here's a look at the players that mockers like to end up in New England by way of a first-round pick. And not all of them come from the No. 14 selection:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"We would've considered Bijan Robinson here had the Eagles not already taken him. Instead, the Pats help Mac Jones by bolstering the offensive line. Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols once he moved to the right side. And he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week and pre-draft process. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into the middle of Round 1."

If you were hoping for Boston College receiver Zay Flowers to land with the Patriots on Draft Day, Wilson has the star wideout going one pick later to the Green Bay Packers.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"Witherspoon is the feisty, in-your-face cornerback Bill Belichick adores."

In his seven-round mock, Trapasso has the Patriots drafting Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White in the second round (No. 46) and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in the third round (No. 76).

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"Darnell Wright is the best offensive tackle prospect available and it is a desperate need for the franchise. Trent Brown, Michael Onwenu and Riley Reiff -- the Patriots have a bevy of options for the right side of the offensive line and should not sacrifice a long-term vision for players who may not fill that role beyond the upcoming season."

Edwards has the Patriots taking Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 46 and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams at No. 76.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Stackpole has the Patriots swinging a trade with the Eagles to jump to No. 11 and draft Skoronski.

"The Patriots jump the OL-needy Titans and Jets to take Peter Skoronski. Regardless of where the Northwestern standout plays, he'll upgrade an offensive line in need of more talent."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

"This may seem shallow but if Bill Belichick can let his dog Nike select a hybrid defender from an obscure North Carolina school in the real draft, I can definitely abide by my new friend Justin's wishes and give the Pats an offensive lineman in the first round. (Riley Reiff can maybe kick inside and Wright gets downhill aggressively, which fits what Bill wants in his offense right now.)"

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Renner has the Patriots trading down with the Steelers to draft Witherspoon at No. 17.

"Witherspoon was the most productive corner in man coverage across college football last season, which has been the Patriots' bread and butter under Bill Belichick. Witherspoon's addition allows the Patriots to get back to that."

Bo Marchionte, Sports Illustrated: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

"The Patriots could also eye a top tight end here, but the quality and depth of the position make it a manageable task on day one of the NFL Draft. Johnson is a massive obstacle to get around, with some athletic ability to back him up. Rhamondre Stevenson's workload should only increase this season and Johnson will be a perfect road grader for him to excel as we await the verdict on Mac Jones in year three."

Jamie Eisner, The Draft Network: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

"Finding a landing spot for Bijan Robinson isn't as easy as you'd think it would be for a player of his caliber. He's in play for the Falcons at No. 8—and I almost put him there—but I'm not convinced the Falcons will pass up a defensive player with that pick. So what about the Patriots? There's rumored interest and Bill Belichick is kind of an old-school guy who sticks to his grades no matter what. With so few projected first-round-graded players, it's quite possible Robinson will be the top player on the board when New England is on the clock."

Peter King, Pro Football Talk: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

"Skoronski could be a plug-and-play guard wherever he goes. I considered him for the Eagles, replacing the departed Isaac Seumalo. Skoronski started 33 games at left tackle for Northwestern and was a unanimous first-team all-American. But his arm length is about three inches short for ideal NFL tackle size, so the Patriots could move him inside. If I'm New England, I'm thrilled Skoronski lasted this long, and I grab him to start a decade for the franchise somewhere on the line."

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"The Patriots luck out here. Four quarterbacks go off the board in the first seven picks. Six defenders come off in the first 13 picks. Two tackles come off ... But Jones remains. He's a physical specimen who plays with a mean streak in the running game."

Chad Graff, The Athletic: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"The closer we get to draft day, the more I think the Pats will seriously entertain trading down. But if they make the pick, I think Jones is the most likely option at this juncture. Offensive linemen Paris Johnson and Peter Skoronski will probably be gone by the time the 14th pick rolls around. Same for corners Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon.

"So in that case, I've got the Pats taking Jones, who is one of the most interesting prospects expected to go in the first round. On the one hand, he's coming from a place that has produced a ton of NFL left tackles, and he played really well last season. On the other hand, he's played fewer snaps than any other tackle in this draft class."

Graff did a full seven-round mock, and has New England drafting Michigan corner DJ Turner in the second round (No. 46) and Louisville edge rusher Yaya Diaby in the third round (No. 76).

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"Jones is not a perfect prospect, but he has natural athleticism and appears to have a frame capable of carrying more mass. The Patriots could probably get by without Jones if he's not ready to start immediately, with Trent Brown and Riley Reiff under contract through 2023, but both are in their 30s. If coached up properly, Jones could have Pro Bowl upside."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

"New England needs a left tackle, and Jones is just scratching the surface of his potential on the outside. I project the Patriots to trade two fourth-round picks to the Rams (who currently do not possess a selection between Nos. 77 and 167) to snag Brian Branch in the second round if he falls out of the first, like other former Alabama safeties Landon Collins and Xavier McKinney."

Reuter did a full seven-round mock draft, and has the Patriots drafting Alabama safety Brian Branch (No. 36) and TCU running back Kendre Miller (No. 76) on Day 2 of the draft.

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"Witherspoon is a man-to-man corner who'll fit like a glove in Bill Belichick's defense. Given how well young cornerbacks have fared recently in New England (SEE: J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones), this is a match made in heaven."

Pete Schrager, NFL.com: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"Witherspoon is a top talent and could be off the board within the first eight overall picks. I have him remaining available here ... and the Patriots pouncing. New England could also go with a WR -- and in the scenario I'm sketching out with this mock, they're all still on the board, too."