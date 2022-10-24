Patriots keep Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe plans under wraps heading into Monday night matchup with Bears

BOSTON -- The story of which quarterback will be under center for the Patriots on Monday night vs. the Bears has been the primary story line in New England for a week. Still, just hours before kickoff, it's a story without a known resolution.

While "all signs point to Mac Jones playing," there's been no declaration -- official or otherwise -- that Jones will be the starter against the Bears.

And in the interim, plenty of speculation has suggested that the game plan may not be as simple as it may seem.

Here at WBZ, Steve Burton suggested that the Patriots may be using both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in this game.

"Don't be surprised if they play both," Burton said on Sports Final on Sunday night. "I know that sounds bizarre, I know you're shaking your head. I just -- don't be surprised."

On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero seemed to be speaking the same language.

"My understanding is Mac Jones is expected to play ... however, keep in mind, Mac still has not gone through a full practice since he suffered that injury almost a month ago," Pelissero said. "The Patriots are very game plan-specific. At times they can approach things in an unorthodox way. So their exact quarterback plan in this game remains to be seen."

Fellow NFL Networker Ian Rapoport then said that Jones took "all" of the first-team reps at practice on Saturday after splitting reps with Zappe earlier in the week.

"That is an indication that he has been cleared, that he is going to play, that he should take the majority if not all of the reps here," Rapoport said.

Also on Monday, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak suggested the plan may be for Zappe to play in this game, and for Jones to get some extra rest ahead of next week's Jets game.

"If I had to bet right now, I think it would be Zappe," Zolak said to start the midday show on Monday. "If I had to push everything into the table, I think it would be Zappe, because I think the Jet game looming on the horizon on a short week, an away game, is more important to where you stand based on Miami won, the Bills are sitting there with one loss at the top [of the AFC East]. You've got three teams in your division right now that are actually playoff teams seven weeks into it. You need to beat the Jets next week. Mac's week is next week, to me, on a short week. You've got weather tonight too -- chilly and rain, wet conditions. That's not ideal. See, this isn't a fourth linebacker. This isn't a fifth receiver that you're going to get out there, you know, tape him up, maybe give him the shot on game day and see how it goes in pregame. Like that's not a game-time decision you make. This is a starting quarterback. This decision had to be made three days ago."

Obviously, all of the answers will come on national TV on Monday night. For now, hours before kickoff, there remains plenty of mystery.