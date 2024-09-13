Patriots' K.J. Obsorn named NFLPA Community MVP after "Kicks For Kids" event

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

FOXBORO -- Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn had something important to take care of before leaving for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Last Friday, Osborn made sure that kids at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club in Roxbury were set and ready for the new school year.

On September 6, Osborn gave 50 students in grades 5-9 new sneakers, backpacks, and school supplies -- and of course, some Patriots gear -- as part of his "Kicks For Kids" event. The receiver also served up some pizza and ice cream from a food truck as part of the special day.

Osborn was a member of the Boys & Girls Club when he grew up in Michigan, so he's always looking to give back in the community. Last week's event earned Osborn a special honor in Week 2, as he was named the NFLPA Community MVP on Friday.

Patriots receiver K.J. Osborn during his "Kicks For Kids" event at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Photo from Sparx Marketing Group

"Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an honor," Osborn said of the award. "As a kid, I always vowed to give back to the community if I was blessed enough to be in the position I am today."

Our Week 2 #CommunityMVP is K.J. Osborn, who gave fresh kicks, school supplies and @Patriots swag to 50 kids at the @bgbcboston.



"I was once a Boys & Girls Club kid, so it's always special when given an opportunity to connect with them."



🔗: https://t.co/drH63b0Xz3 pic.twitter.com/8SOOLJsj7F — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 13, 2024

Osborn is in his first year with the Patriots after spending his first four seasons in Minnesota. He launched the K.J. Osborn Foundation earlier this year, with his "Kicks For Kids" event one of the foundation's first initiatives.

In winning this week's Community MVP award, the NFLPA will now donate $10,000 to Osborn's foundation or a charity of his choice. He is also now eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, the highest player honor given out by the NFLPA, which includes an additional $100,000 donation.