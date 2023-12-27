Hunter Henry returns to practice, while Trent Brown absent Wednesday due to illness

FOXBORO -- With several injuries up and down the roster, the Patriots held a lighter practice on Wednesday as the team began preparations for Sunday's matchup with the Buffalo Billls.

The Patriots practiced inside the Field House behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, moving the session from just after 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Bill Belichick also trimmed the practice down to just over an hour.

"That's definitely a factor," Belichick said earlier Wednesday when asked if the team's health played a role in the practice audible.

Left tackle Trent Brown was among those missing from the practice, sitting out the session with an illness. Safeties Jalen Mills (concussion) and Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) were also absent on Wednesday.

The Patriots did have tight end Hunter Henry and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back on the field, but they were among the nine players limited during the session. Henry -- who leads New England with six touchdown receptions this season -- missed last weekend's win over the Broncos with a knee injury, while Smith-Schuster sat out with an ankle injury.

Not seen during media viewing portion of #Patriots indoor practice Wednesday



Jalen Mills

Jabrill Peppers

Rhamondre Stevenson

Trent Brown



Juju Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry returned to practice@wbz pic.twitter.com/Vo70BkAqzm — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 27, 2023

Here is the full list of Patriots players who were limited on Wednesday:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

DB Myles Bryant, Chest

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Illness

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Hip

With Henry still hobbled, the Patriots signed former USFL tight end La'Michael Pettway to their practice squad. The 26-year-old was on the field for New England on Wednesday, sporting the No. 46 jersey.

One Patriots player we won't be seeing the rest of the season is running back Rhamondre Stevenson, whom the team placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Stevenson left New England's Week 13 loss to the Chargers with the injury, and now his season is officially over.

Buffalo released its injury report early in the afternoon and listed five players as limited for Wednesday's practice: linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib), safeties Damar Hamlin (shoulder) and Micah Hyde (neck stinger), and running back Ty Johnson (shoulder).

Defensive end Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib/rest), and edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest) did not practice for the Bills on Wednesday.