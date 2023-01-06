Patriots injury report: Marcus Jones, DeVante Parker cleared to return in Week 18

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are heading into their must-win tilt against the Buffalo Bills a relatively healthy bunch. New England did not rule out any players for Week 18, with only five players listed as questionable.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at Friday's practice in Foxboro, and the news is even better for cornerback Marcus Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Both players were removed from Friday's injury report after being full participants in practice and have been cleared to return on Sunday.

Jones is one of New England's most dynamic player, but missed last week's win over the Dolphins due to a head injury that he suffered on Christmas Eve against Cincinnati. The rookie does it all for the Patriots, playing corner, returning kicks, and serving as a gadget receiver on offense from time to time. He scored a 48-yard touchdown on offense against Buffalo last month -- New England's only offensive touchdown in the Week 13 loss.

On Sunday, Jones could find himself lining up against Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo's speedy slot receiver.

Parker has missed the last three games with a concussion he suffered in Week 14 in Arizona. He only has 25 receptions and one touchdown in his first season with the Patriots, but brings big-play potential to the offense. That will be important on Sunday as the Patriots look to keep pace with Josh Allen and the explosive Bills' offense.

Here are the five players listed as questionable for Sunday, all of whom were limited in Friday's practice:

CB Jonathan Jones - Chest

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

DB Brenden Schooler - Hip

TE Jonnu Smith - Concussion

The Bills did not list any players on their Friday injury report. They will be a pretty motivated bunch on Sunday, playing in their first game since Damar Hamlin's terrifying injury last Monday night. Hamlin will be honored throughout the league this weekend, and Buffalo has special plans at Highmark Stadium.

New England can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday, or they can back in to the postseason with losses by Tennessee, Miami, and Pittsburgh.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Bills game on WBZ--TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage continues Friday on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access. Coverage kicks off Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, followed by the Pats and the Bills at 1 p.m., and we'll wrap it all up after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38.