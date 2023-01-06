NFL outlines several ways Damar Hamlin will be honored league-wide during Week 18

BOSTON -- The NFL has come together throughout the week in support of Damar Hamlin, whose condition contiues to improve after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in Cincinnati. The Buffalo safety Bills safety will be honored league-wide during Week 18, with the NFL announcing several ways he'll be supported on the field -- every field -- on Sunday.

Each host team has received a public address announcement from the league to read as a "pregame moment of support" ahead of the national anthem. It will show unified support for Hamlin, the first responders who saved him on the field in Cincinnati, and the medical caregivers who have treated him at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Here is the announcement, which will be accompanied by a scoreboard graphic of Hamlin:

"Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

Hamlin's No. 3 will be prominently featured on the fields, as all clubs (both home and away) have been given permission to outline the "3" in each 30-yard line indicator in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.

All players throughout the league have been given special black t-shirts to wear during warmups which display "Love for Damar 3." The Bills will wear similar shirts, but in in the team's royal blue colors.

The Bills have their own set of ceremonies and ways to honor Hamlin and first responders, but those have been kept under wraps. The NFL did announce Friday that Buffalo will wear "3" jersey patches in their game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Brandon Beane on Sunday's atmosphere: It's going to be a celebration in life...I think it's going to be a great seat if you've got a ticket to come here and be a part of this atmosphere #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) January 6, 2023

