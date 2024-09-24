Patriots celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with skills clinic for Boston students

BOSTON - After a bus ride out from Boston, middle and high school students were starry-eyed taking the field at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

"Just to see their faces and hear the excitement in their voice was like Christmas!" said mother and teacher Stephanie Placeres.

The 50 classmates came from the Rafael Hernandez School and IBA Boston program.

"It's a dream come true"

"It's a dream come true because growing up I used to watch all the Patriots games with my dad," said Isaiah Price, a senior at the Dr. Albert Holland School of Technology.

The invitation to practice their football skills with Patriots pros - an unforgettable way to celebrate some of what they have in common, their Hispanic heritage. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and other Patriots players participated in football drills with the students.

"I'm proud of everything. I'm proud of my culture, I'm proud of everything. The food, the music, the vibes. These are my people," Price added.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez speaks with students at a clinic at Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston

"My moms from Puerto Rico and my dad is from the Dominican Republic," said Jhelliel Polanco.

And they know their treasured traditions and favorite things about their families... are essential to hold onto.

"Speaking two languages because my grandparents are immigrants from the Dominican Republic. And in my own perspective I think I want to pass that down," said Jonas Cepeda.

Learning from and joking with these disciplined and determined pro athletes - shows the students what else is possible too.

"Some of these kids they look up to a lot of these players. They want to be just like them. To actually be in their space I think that means a lot to them too," Placeres said.

"Every time I watch a game, I'm going to say I've been there before! I've met them! Never going to forget this," Polanco said.