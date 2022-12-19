Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest arrested on felony charges in Los Angeles

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Willie McGinest, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was inducted into the team's hall of fame in 2015, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles and charged with a felony.

McGinest was arrested at 7 a.m. local time and booked at 7:30 a.m. at the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The booking information did not state the charge levied against McGinest, only noting that it's at the felony level.

Bail was set at $30,000, and he is due in court on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles Superior Court.

McGinest was drafted by the Patriots out of USC in the first round of the 1994 draft. He played with the team through the 2005 season, winning three Super Bowls and playing in another one during his tenure. He also made two Pro Bowls -- once in 1996, once in 2003 -- and set an NFL postseason record with 4.5 sacks in a single game. McGinest ranks third in Patriots franchise history with 78 sacks.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.