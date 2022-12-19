Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest arrested on felony charges in Los Angeles

BOSTON -- Willie McGinest, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was inducted into the team's hall of fame in 2015, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles and charged with a felony.

McGinest was arrested at 7 a.m. local time and booked at 7:30 a.m. at the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The booking information did not state the charge levied against McGinest, only noting that it's at the felony level.

Bail was set at $30,000, and he is due in court on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles Superior Court.

McGinest was drafted by the Patriots out of USC in the first round of the 1994 draft. He played with the team through the 2005 season, winning three Super Bowls and playing in another one during his tenure. He also made two Pro Bowls -- once in 1996, once in 2003 -- and set an NFL postseason record with 4.5 sacks in a single game. McGinest ranks third in Patriots franchise history with 78 sacks.