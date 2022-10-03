Patriots fans pleased with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's debut

FRAMINGHAM -- Expectations were low heading into Sunday night's game. Patriots fans have been unsettled by the start of this season and nearly all were in agreement that quarterback Mac Jones just needed more time to do his thing.

"I am bummed," said one fan. "Because he is new and kind of establishing himself."

Jones was benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers following an ankle injury he sustained from last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Hoyer was set to help carry the team against the Packers but was injured in the first quarter and was taken out of the game. From there, the Patriots were forced to put in a third quarterback, a rookie by the name of Bailey Zappe.

"I had no idea who was going to come in next so I was worried," another fan said.

It didn't take long for Patriots Nation to take notice.

"Playing against Rodgers is never easy and the fact that we are in this game is amazing," said Dawn Blodgette of Framingham.

"I believe we are off to a solid start," said Brian Kelly. "As long as we trust Bill {Belichick} and our coordinators you know we have always had a solid game plan."

The Patriots ultimately lost in overtime to the Packers 24-27.