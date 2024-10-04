Patriots-Dolphins Week 5 predictions

FOXBORO -- The 1-3 Patriots are in must-win territory at the moment, and will host a 1-3 Miami Dolphins team that is just as desperate for a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Jerod Mayo's team has lost three straight, but the Patriots have a very winnable game Sunday against an injured Dolphins team. Miami is turning to Tyler Huntley at quarterback in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa -- after backup Skylar Thompson was also injured and Tim Boyle ineffective in Week 3.

The Patriots have their own injury issues after losing David Andrews for the season, which makes an already bad offensive line even worse. Neither team has scored many points this season, and Miami hasn't even held a lead.

But will the Patriots be able to pull off a home win for the first time in nearly a year on Sunday? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their picks for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins clash.

Steve Burton: Patriots 17, Dolphins 13

The Patriots are due for a win. So why not against Miami, a team that's struggling just as much as New England?

I think the Patriots will pick up their first home win of the season on Sunday.

Dan Roche: Patriots 10, Dolphins 7

This is a crucial game for both teams when it comes to getting some sort of positive vibes going in their 2024 campaign.

We all know the Patriots story when it comes injuries -- with Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Kyle Dugger all hurt -- and it's not getting any better anytime soon.

Even though there's no Tua - the Patriots defense will still have to slow down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The New England offense needs to execute from 1-11. The Dolphins' D allowed 142 yards rushing to the Titans in Monday night's loss.

Something has to give here.

If Pats don't win this one... we're heading for a disastrous season. I'll give them one more chance.

Joe Weil: Patriots 13, Dolphins 10

If there's a time to pick the Patriots this season, it's this game.

Should the Pats be called the prohibitive favorite? Not quite. But are they on the same level of this version of the Dolphins? Considering the Dolphins injuries and offensive struggles...possibly.

The Patriots are 31st in points per game, but Miami is dead last right now at 32nd. And while the Pats just lost in a big way to the 49ers, the Dolphins just got romped by the Titans, who were previously winless.

Both teams desperately need a win, but only one will be 2-3. I'll go with the Pats at home in a grind-it-out game.

Matthew Geagan: Patriots 13, Dolphins 6

This is going to be one ugly football game on Sunday. But not as ugly as it will be in Foxboro if the Patriots don't come out on top.

I think the Patriots will do just enough against a Dolphins team that is also teetering, likely by way of a big play on defense or special teams.

