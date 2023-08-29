Patriots cutdown day tracker

FOXBORO -- Tuesday is a tough one in the NFL, as a lot of players will find out they are no longer employed by a team. It's cutdown day, with a 4 p.m. deadline for all 32 teams to have their roster down to 53 players.

The Patriots got their roster trimming started over the last few days, but still have a lot of work to do. There are 77 players on New England's roster, meaning the team will have to move on from 24 more players before this afternoon.

And some very intriguing questions remain with the deadline approaching.

Will New England carry six receivers into the 2023 season, with rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte both making the team? Will Malik Cunningham make the team as a third quarterback and keep Bill Belichick's UDFA streak going? Will they make another trade to help along the offensive line?

We'll have these answers in a few short hours. Stick right here for all of New England's cuts and roster moves throughout the day.

The Patriots cut two players on Monday: quarterback Trace McSorley and punter Corliss Waitman. Those moves followed the team's 11 cuts on Sunday evening:

DL Carl Davis Jr.

LB Diego Fagot

DB Brad Hawkins Jr.

TE Johnny Lumpkin

RB C.J. Marable

DB Quandre Mosely

DB Rodney Randle Jr.

DL Justus Tavai

OL Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells

In addition to releasing those players, the Pats also traded running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. In a separate move, New England picked up tackle Vederian Lowe from the Vikings for a future draft pick.