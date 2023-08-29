Report: Patriots rejecting trade offers for Kendrick Bourne

BOSTON -- It's cutdown day in the NFL, and transactions are being made at a rapid pace. But Kendrick Bourne reportedly won't be a part of any of them.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, teams have been calling the Patriots to inquire on the availability of the veteran receiver. The Patriots, though, aren't looking to move him.

The Patriots have gotten calls about WR Kendrick Bourne, but they’ve told teams he’s not available, per sources. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 29, 2023

The report helps clarify at least one aspect of the Patriots' plans in the receiver room. Newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster and newly re-signed DeVante Parker have been considered locks to make the roster, but the other spots have led to some speculation. Second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton had an iffy summer, and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte had strong camps, leading to some speculation that Bourne may be the odd man out.

But looks as though that will not be happening.

The 28-year-old Bourne is entering his third season in New England, after playing his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, but his numbers and playing time dropped in 2022, leading to him catching 35 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown.