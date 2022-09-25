Patriots express confidence in veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer

FOXBORO -- The Patriots dropped to 1-2 on the young season, and they may have lost their young quarterback to injury. Mac Jones limped off the field in the closing minutes of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and was clearly in some serious pain after suffering a leg injury on his final pass of the day.

X-rays on Jones' leg came back negative and he'll undergo an MRI on Monday. Another promising sign is that he's slated to chat with reporters on Monday, which injured players usually don't do in New England.

But this is the second time in three weeks that Jones has made a trip to the X-ray room following a loss, and there is some serious concern about his availability for next Sunday's trip to Green Bay to play the Packers -- and beyond.

While no one in the New England locker room had any idea about Mac's status following Sunday's loss, many players shared their confidence in veteran backup Brian Hoyer should he need to take the field in Jones' place. The 36-year-old is in his 14th NFL season, and knows a thing or two about playing quarterback.

"Tons," Patriots center David Andrews replied when asked how much confidence he has in Hoyer running the New England offense. "Brian has been here a long time and I respect how he comes to work like he is going to play."

Hoyer appeared in five games for New England last season, completing nine of his 11 passing attempts. He hasn't started a game since the 2020 season, when Cam Newton missed New England's Monday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs with COVID-19.

But Hoyer backed up Tom Brady for years, and now in his third stint with the Patriots, he's served as Jones' mentor on the sidelines. As Andrews said, the veteran comes to work every day ready to play.

"You're talking about a guy with 10-plus years in this league. I think he's a great quarterback and he has great ability," Nelson Agholor said of Hoyer. "What needs to happen will happen, and we'll get ready to go."

"He's a leader. He's a veteran and he knows the defenses; he's seen it all," added receiver DeVante Parker. "I expect that he'll just come out and do what he can to help the team."

Receiver Kendrick Bourne was briefly teammates with Hoyer during their time together in San Francisco during the 2017 season, when Bourne was a rookie. He said that Hoyer was an excellent motivator back then and remains a great leader today.

"Brian knows what he's doing. He knows the offense; it's just about us backing him up," Bourne said. "That's my job and the O-line's job to support him and help him be better and step into that role. ... He knows exactly what he's doing. I think he'll be just fine."

Obviously, everyone is hoping for the best with Jones and his leg injury. But if the quarterback can't go, the offense is confident that Hoyer can step in and help the team find the end zone.

"Whatever happens, next man up," said Bourne. "That's all I can say."