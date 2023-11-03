Patriots-Commanders Predictions: Can Pats capitalize on a "soft spot" in schedule?

Hurley: No such thing as an easy win for the Patriots anymore

Hurley: No such thing as an easy win for the Patriots anymore

Hurley: No such thing as an easy win for the Patriots anymore

BOSTON -- The Patriots have finally entered the "soft portion" of their schedule. We'll see if they're able to capitalize.

The Patriots' first eight opponents have a combined record of 40-22, good for a .645 winning percentage. Their next four opponents, though, have a combined record of 11-20, for a .355 winning percentage.

Clearly, an opportunity is there for the Patriots to pick up some wins. Yet just as clearly, the Patriots are 2-6, so none of those wins against fellow cellar dwellers are guaranteed.

As for this game against the 3-5 Commanders, here's how the WBZ sports team sees it playing out.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots and the Commanders should be a competitive game throughout. The Pats weren't in the same class as Miami last week, especially on offense. And it's just going to get tougher for New England without Kendrick Bourne.

But this is a chance to see more "Pop" Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, who should finally play after his one and only appearance earlier in the season. I also think it could be a tight end day for the Pats.

Sam Howell will get his passing yards, but the Pats need to play their bend-don't-break style of defense.

Patriots 27, Commanders 17

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

In theory, the Patriots should win, right? The Commanders just traded away their top two pass rushers in Montez Sweat and Chase Young, indicating they've got their eyes on next year and beyond. Ron Rivera appears to be entering lame duck territory. And Washington has only beaten Arizona, Denver and Atlanta. It should be an easy spot for the Patriots.

But ... I can't help but notice that Sam Howell cooked last week. He threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, throwing one pick and only taking one sack. He spread the ball around, too. Jahan Dotson had 108 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions, Jamison Crowder had 95 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions, Terry McLaurin had 44 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, and five other players caught passes.

If the Commanders score 24 points, can the Patriots keep up? Even without Sweat and Young chasing after Mac Jones, I have some doubts.

Commanders 30, Patriots 20

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The Pats need to get the ground game going and control the clock. Mac Jones and company won't be able to win in a shootout, especially with Kendrick Bourne out of the mix. The Commanders' offense can really move the ball, so it's imperative for the Patriots' defense to keep them out of the end zone.

Patriots 23, Commanders 17

We get you ready for Sunday's Patriots-Commanders game at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay on WBZ-TV, and after the game switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!