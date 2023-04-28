How the Patriots not only landed a great corner, but also hindered the Jets in the first round of the NFL Draft

FOXBORO -- When the Patriots traded down from the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night, it felt like it would end up like most drafts for New England. The team would add a solid but unspectacular player -- likely an offensive lineman -- while adding yet another pick to their weekend's treasure chest.

No one would have been surprised if after trading down to the No. 17 pick with the Steelers, Bill Belichick and company traded down again a brief time later. But the Patriots not only landed an incredible talent in cornerback Christian Gonzalez with that pick, but they also foiled a division rival with the move back.

Gonzalez was one of the top-ranked corners in this year's draft and was expected to be a top 10 pick. He fell right into New England's lap at 17, and the selection is being called the "steal of the draft." Trading back also netted the Pats an additional fourth-round pick this year, giving them four selections that round.

And in letting the Steelers move up to No. 14, Pittsburgh could then add the top offensive tackles left on the board -- Georgia's Broderick Jones -- to its roster. In turn, that kept one of the top offensive tackles off the New York Jets roster.

The Jets were picking 15th overall after moving back a few spots due to their blockbuster acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. Offensive line was a huge need for the Jets entering the draft, and it was clear that was the direction that New York wanted to go on Thursday night.

But the Steelers also needed line help, and the Patriots opened a door for them to leapfrog the Jets and take the best tackle left on the board. Jones was the fourth tackle taken in the first 14 picks, and another one didn't go until the Jags drafted Anton Harrison at No. 28.

The Jets seemed flustered after Pittsburgh's selection. They ended up drafting edge rusher Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State, who wasn't even projected to go in the first round.

Asked if the Pats keep tabs on other teams -- especially those in their division -- and their needs when they make moves down the board, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Grogh couldn't help breaking a bit of a smirk before giving a fairly stock answer. Essentially, the Patriots knew exactly what they were doing to the Jets when they swung that trade.

"We keep tabs on all the teams, not just our division rivals. With the trade that transpired here this week, the Jets going from right in front of us to right behind us certainly shifted things," said Groh. "Then for us to kind of jump right back behind them and give Pittsburgh the opportunity to come up and select a player who they selected, which when you make these trades you don't know who the other team is coming up for. But again, we try to do our research and try to have a feeling as far as positionally what a team might be looking for."

Cornerback was one of New England's top needs heading into this draft, and when they traded back there were still a handful of good ones left on the board. After Pittsburgh and New York made their selections, the Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, something the Patriots had a "pretty good feeling" would happen.

With that, Gonzalez fell to the Patriots, and New England now has an extremely promising prospect to potentially take over as the team's No. 1 corner.

That alone would have made it all worthwhile for New England. That Belichick and company were also able to add another fourth-round pick, AND muck up the draft plans of the New York Jets, makes the first night of the 2023 an even bigger win for the Patriots.