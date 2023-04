Michael Hurley on Patriots trading back and still landing Christian Gonzalez in 2023 NFL Draft The Patriots traded back on Thursday night, which shocked no one. But the Patriots were still able to land a top corner in Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 -- and they also stuck it to the Jets a bit -- and are earning the praise from everyone in the NFL. WBZ.com sports writer Michael Hurley breaks it all down, and looks ahead to the rest of the NFL Draft.