Patriots-Bengals Week 1 predictions: Will Pats start Jerod Mayo era with an upset win?

BOSTON -- While the Patriots aren't expected to rack up a lot of wins this season, could they potentially give Jerod Mayo a win on his first weekend as head coach? Anything is possible, and history may be on New England's side in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are going to be contenders throughout the season, but they haven't been a very good Week 1 team in recent years. Cincinnati has started the season with a win just once in the last five seasons.

The Patriots bring many concerns into the new season, with the offensive line at the top of the list. But could they pull off a Week 1 upset on the strength of their defense? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their picks for Sunday's Patriots-Bengals showdown.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday in Cincinnati. If the Patriots can run the ball and keep Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense off the field, the Pats have a chance at beating Cincy.

Jacoby Brissett needs to take care of the football. No turnovers and there could be an upset in the making.

Patriots 24, Bengals 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is certainly a tough opening assignment for this Patriots team to start the Jerod Mayo era. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is just 1-9 through the first two weeks of his five seasons in Cincinnati.

The Pats are going to have to play a near-perfect road game and have to hope that the Bengals don't play well. I think the New England defense can do its part and force a few turnovers. But the biggest question mark, as we know, is whether the offense can get going.

Jacoby Brissett was good in his two relief appearances for the Commanders at the end of last season. He was quick to get the ball out, made the right decisions, and didn't turn the ball over. He'll have to duplicate that to give New England a chance to pull off an upset, and the Pats need to have a great game on the ground as well.

I think the Patriots will win one of their first two games, so I'll take this one.

Patriots 24, Bengals 21

Nick Giovanni, WBZ-TV Sports

Quite the measuring stick game to open a new era for the Patriots. Tough test for new head coach Jerod Mayo and his staff right out the gate.

But, if there was ever a time to face a team with Super Bowl aspirations like the Bengals... it would be Week 1. Especially in Cincinnati's case with QB Joe Burrow playing his first full game back since a season-ending injury last season and Ja'Marr Chase getting in limited reps over the preseason in the midst of his contract situation. That could lead to the Bengals working off a little rust in the season opener against a Patriots defense that's the team's strong suit.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots offense is still a work in progress with Jacoby Brissett as their starting QB. But I expect the Patriots to keep it respectable

Bengals 24, Patriots 10

Joe Weil, CBS Boston

As much as I question Joe Burrow's ability to stay healthy this season (specifically, as it's related to his throwing wrist), I have to go with the Bengals in Jerod Mayo's debut. Cincinnati's offense still has enough pieces to beat the Patriots, with or without Ja'Marr Chase. That being said, I'm excited to see what Ja'Lynn Polk and this young receiving core looks like in their first game, even if they'll be playing from behind most of the game.

Bengals 24, Patriots 10

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

I'd like to think the Patriots are going to keep this one close because of their defense. Joe Burrow hasn't played in a real football game in 10 months, and the Bengals haven't been great in Week 1 under Zac Taylor.

But there is only so much the New England defense can do, and there doesn't seem to be a lot that the New England offense can do other than run the football. I worry for Jacoby Brissett's wellbeing behind the offensive line, so expect a lot of short passes. But even if Demario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk can turn those into big gains, I don't think the Patriots can paper-cut their way to a Week 1 win.

Bengals 21, Patriots 13

