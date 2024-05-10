Patriots announce jersey numbers for rookie draft class

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

BOSTON -- In the latter stages of the Bill Belichick era, rookies had to really earn their jersey numbers. The old-school head coach used to assign numbers in the 50s and 60s, in order of when they were drafted or signed, through the spring and the summer, before doling out real numbers for the preseason opener.

Yet part of the new era under Jerod Mayo is the issuing of jersey numbers right off the bat. And on Friday, the Patriots announced jersey numbers for their rookie draft class.

Drake Maye is sticking with No. 10, the number he wore in college and the one that was left vacant by the Mac Jones trade this offseason.

Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is going with No. 1, most recently worn by DeVante Parker, N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton. (No Patriots player wore the number between 1988 and 2020.)

Fellow receiver Javon Baker is going with No. 6, while late-round quarterback Joe Milton III will wear No. 19.

Draft pick digits. pic.twitter.com/JeFlzRxedx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2024

The full list is below:

WR Ja'Lynn Polk: 1

WR Javon Baker: 6

QB Drake Maye: 10

QB Joe Milton III: 19

DB Marcellas Dial: 27

G Layden Robinson: 63

OT Caedan Wallace: 70

TE Jaheim Bell: 88

The Patriots also reportedly signed 10 undrafted rookies, though they may be living with temporary numbers for the foreseeable future.