A look at the Patriots' initial 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season

When will Drake Maye be ready to start for the New England Patriots?

FOXBORO -- After making 37 moves over Monday and Tuesday, the New England Patriots have their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

It's not a great roster by any stretch, and this probably won't be the team we see take on the Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season. Jerod Mayo said the team will be active on the waiver wire, so expect some moves over the next week-plus.

But New England's entire 2024 draft class made the roster, and an undrafted free agent made the cut in safety Dell Pettus. Thus begins another UDFA streak for the Patriots, after a 19-year run of an undrafted player making the roster came to an end last year.

Here's a look at New England's full 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton III

Maybe we'll find out who is starting Week 1 in Cincinnati sometime soon. It'll likely be Brissett, who could be the perfect placeholder until Drake Maye is ready -- or until the offensive line is ready to protect a 21-year-old franchise quarterback.

The team opted to waive Bailey Zappe after an unimpressive preseason. He could potentially return on the practice squad, as he did last year, but will likely look for a backup job elsewhere.

Running Backs (3)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, JaMycal Hasty

Stevenson will be the bell-cow back again and is primed for a career year under OC Alex Van Pelt. Gibson will have a big role in the pass game. Hasty could see some action on offense, but will have a much bigger role on special teams.

In a bit of a surprising move, the Patriots waived former sixth-round pick Kevin Harris and opted to go with just three running backs.

Wide Receivers (7)

Ja'Lynn Polk, Demario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Javon Baker, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte

The Patriots will need someone to emerge as a top receiver from this group, but they certainly have a good amount of depth at the position. Polk and Douglas are going to catch a lot of passes, and we'll see if Thornton can finally break through.

Boutte makes the cut after spending much of the summer on the roster bubble.

Kendrick Bourne is starting the season on PUP, and won't be eligible to return until Week 5.

Tight Ends (3)

Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell

If he's healthy, Henry will be a nice security net for whoever is playing quarterback, and Hooper will let Van Pelt utilize some two tight-end sets.

Bell -- the 231st overall pick in last year's draft -- makes the roster after a solid camp and preseason. He'll give the team some insurance at tight end should Henry or Hooper get dinged up.

Offensive Line (9)

Tackles: Chukwuma Okorafor, Caedan Wallace, Vederian Lowe

Interior: David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Sidy Sow, Layden Robinson, Nick Leverett, Michael Jordan

Yeah, they're a little thin here, especially at tackle. Expect any and all available tackles to be receiving a call from the Patriots in the near future.

At least they still have David Andrews to anchor the group. After that ... well let's just move along.

Defensive Line (6)

Davon Godchaux, Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr., Daniel Ekuale, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Trysten Hill

Godchaux is going to clog the middle, Wise will help set the edge, and the Pats will need someone like Ekuale to help fill the Christian Barmore void. Look for White to emerge as a monster in the pass rush.

Linebackers (7)

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Joshua Uche, Oshane Ximines, Christian Elliss

Jennings is incredibly productive, and Bentley and Tavai are both solid. Uche will be looking to make noise in the pass rush too after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

Cornerbacks (7)

Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Marco Wilson, Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial Jr.

Safeties (5)

Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Dell Pettus, Jaylinn Hawkins, Brenden Schooler

The secondary as a whole is incredibly solid, especially if Gonzalez returns to top-corner form after playing in just four games during his rookie season. Marcus Jones is healthy and could be the team's slot corner (in addition to being an ace return man) and the veteran Peppers will continue to be the vocal leader of the secondary.

Special Teams (3)

Kicker: Joey Slye

Long snapper: Joe Cardona

Punter: Bryce Baringer

Slye beat out Chad Ryland in the battle of kickers this summer.

PUP: OL Cole Strange, WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Sione Takitaki

Players on PUP aren't eligible to come back until Week 5, but the Patriots reportedly expect all three PUP guys to return this season.

IR: OT, Calvin Anderson, DT Christian Barmore (designated to return) S Marte Mapu (designated to return), DT Armon Watts

Potential waiver pickups

At tackle, Geron Christian is an interesting name to watch after he was released by the Titans on Tuesday. The six-year veteran made nine starts for the Cleveland Browns last season, playing under current Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and offensive line coach Scott Peters.

If the Patriots want to add another veteran at tight end, Peyton Hendershot was waived by the Cowboys and Donald Parham Jr. was released by the L.A. Chargers.