Who did the Patriots cut? Tracking New England's moves before Tuesday's NFL roster deadline

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL will have some tough decisions to make on Tuesday, as every team needs to trim its roster down to 53 players ahead of the league's 4 p.m. deadline.

That process started for New England on Monday, with the Patriots releasing the following 14 players:

LS Tucker Addington

WR Kawaan Baker

DE William Bradley-King

DT Josiah Bronson

LB Steele Chambers

RB Deshaun Fenwick

CB Azizi Hearn

T Zuri Henry

DE Christian McCarroll

TE La'Michael Pettway

DT Sam Roberts

C Charles Turner

CB Mikey Victor

TE Jacob Warren

None of those cuts are very surprising, as each of those 14 players spent training camp on the roster bubble. Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo will have much tougher decisions to make Tuesday afternoon.

Some names to keep an eye on include fourth-string QB Bailey Zappe, second-year receiver Kayshon Boutte, and second-year kicker Chad Ryland. The New England roster sits at 76 players heading into Tuesday.

Other ways NFL teams can get to a 53-man roster

Teams won't just be making cuts to get their roster to the mandated 53 players. Players will also be placed on IR, and there is a new rule in place this year that allows teams to designate two players on IR as eligible to return at the cutdown deadline. Those players will miss at least four games.

In past years, a player had to be on a team's initial 53-man roster for a business day in order to be eligible to return.

Teams will also use the PUP list, as players who remain on PUP don't count toward the 53-man roster. But they are ineligible to return to game action before Week 5 of the regular season.

Waiver process begins Wednesday

Waiver claims will start being processed by the league at noon on Wednesday. The Patriots are third in the waiver claim order, and Mayo expects the team to be busy once the process gets underway. He made it clear that the team will be scouring the waiver wire for help along the offensive line.

"I would also say looking out the front windshield, we have an opportunity to improve our team through the waiver wire. We're in a very unique situation right now where we're third on the waiver wire and there will be some good players that get released from their team. We're going to try to take advantage of that," Mayo said during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI.

"The starting guard or the starting tackle may not be on our team today, but we'll be able to see over the next couple of days who we're able to pick up," added Mayo.