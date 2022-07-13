Patrice Bergeron still mulling future, not ready to confirm return to Bruins

BOSTON -- If you were hoping that Patrice Bergeron would officially be back with the Boston Bruins sometime on Wednesday, it appears your wait will continue.

And it seems there is no guarantee that Bergeron will return for a 19th season with the Bruins, either. In an interview with TVA Sports in Montreal, Bergeron said that he has yet to make a decision about his future.

En entrevue à @TVASports Patrice Bergeron dit qu’il n’est pas prêt à confirmer son retour à Boston et que sa réflexion n’est pas terminée. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 13, 2022

If you don't speak French, here's the translation: "In an interview with @TVASports Patrice Bergeron says he is not ready to confirm his return to Boston and that his reflection is not over."

That's not the update that Bruins fans were hoping for on Wednesday. It was reported weeks ago that Bergeron would be back with the Bruins on a one-year deal, but that may not be the case.

The Bruins are also waiting for a decision from David Krejci, who was reportedly working on a deal to return to the team following his one season overseas.

Boston did make a move Wednesday ahead of the start of NHL free agency, acquiring versatile center/forward Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils for center Erik Haula.