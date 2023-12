Partial human remains found near Blue Hills Reservation in Milton

MILTON - Partial human skeletal remains were found near the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton.

State Police said the remains were found near Hillside Street. Troopers were on the scene Friday to check for any other remains.

An investigation is now being done to identify the remains and determine if foul play was involved.