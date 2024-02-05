Templeton community rallies together to rebuild historic Otter River Pub after devastating fire

TEMPLETON - Things are looking up at Otter River Pub in Templeton after a fire destroyed part of the business back in September.

"Today is very special. It's the accumulation of four plus months worth of dreams, imaginations, hard work. Then slowly but surely seeing to come to reality," owner Matt Black said.

The fire destroyed the top floor, roof, and part of the bar.

"It was pretty bad. We got pretty lucky that there was even had a building left to work with. The flames were awful you could see it for miles," Black said.

The Otter River Pub also known as the Red Onion is a staple in Templeton. It was built in the late 1880s as a General Mills store.

"It was like a Walmart of the 1880s. The building has been a lot of things and a bar in 1960 and a place where people go," Black said.

After the fire the Black felt it might be time to close, but then he got a lot of help from community and friends.

Now after a short four months it's reopened. Daniel Thomas has been one of the volunteers helping to rebuild.

"It's been an outpouring of support that I don't think Matt can describe. The floors have been refinished. The pool tables replaced," Daniel Thomas who volunteered to help rebuild the establishment said.

Now it's ready to welcome people back.

"All of these companies have pitched in. If you look at all these logos, everybody from electrical contractors, billiards contractors. How did you do it in four months? We didn't do it. We all did it. It's a small town ad everyone has a story or memory here," Black said.

They are looking forward to creating new memories built on love and community.