Fire destroys Templeton's Otter River Pub during open mic night
TEMPLETON - A fire that started during an open mic night at a Templeton pub destroyed the bar and the historic building where it stood Wednesday night.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Otter River Pub around 11 p.m. Templeton Fire Chief David Dickie said the fire started when the first-floor bar was still open, but fortunately everyone inside was able to escape unhurt.
The more than 100-year-old building is a total loss, Dickie said. Firefighters from surrounding towns were on scene for hours.
A Facebook post from the bar earlier on Wednesday said it was hosting an open mic night and songwriting contest. The pub had also said it was undergoing renovations this summer and only recently reopened as a "full service" bar in mid-September.
