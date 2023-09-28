Fire destroys Templeton's Otter River Pub during open mic night

TEMPLETON - A fire that started during an open mic night at a Templeton pub destroyed the bar and the historic building where it stood Wednesday night.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Otter River Pub around 11 p.m. Templeton Fire Chief David Dickie said the fire started when the first-floor bar was still open, but fortunately everyone inside was able to escape unhurt.

The more than 100-year-old building is a total loss, Dickie said. Firefighters from surrounding towns were on scene for hours.

Last night at 10:19, Engine 1 and Truck 5 responded to Main Street in Templeton on the 2nd alarm for what would become a 4 alarm fire at the Otter River Hotel. Hubbardston firefighters operated on scene for 4 hours before returning to town. pic.twitter.com/RhSg6Vm4Py — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) September 28, 2023

A Facebook post from the bar earlier on Wednesday said it was hosting an open mic night and songwriting contest. The pub had also said it was undergoing renovations this summer and only recently reopened as a "full service" bar in mid-September.