Oshae Brissett reportedly declines player option with Celtics

BOSTON -- While the majority of the Celtics championship core will remain intact next season, several reserves are heading toward free agency. That list now includes forward Oshae Brissett, who reportedly declined his player option with the Celtics for the 2024-25 season.

Brissett opted out of his $2.5 million option for next season over the weekend, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. Smith notes that there is a chance Brissett could still return to Boston, but now the 26-year-old will get to explore the open market when NBA free agency tips off next week.

The Celtics signed Brissett last summer in free agency, and he went on to average 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over 55 games during the regular season. He came off the bench 10 times in the postseason during Boston's title run, serving as a valuable piece in Boston's "stay ready" group.

Boston's core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford are all signed through next season, with Tatum eligible for his supermax extension with the team and White eligible for a four-year extension. But the Celtics have a handful of bench players about to hit free agency.

Boston has a $2.1 million team option on sharpshooter Sam Hauser, which they have to make a decision on by June 29. Big men Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are both set to become unrestricted free agents, while Boston owns a $2.2 million option on Neemias Queta.