'I might go bankrupt,' Some Orange Line riders may have to use ride shares during shutdown

Some Orange Line riders may have to use ride shares during month-long shutdown

BOSTON - With the Orange Line shutdown lasting at least a month, the demand for ride shares and taxis in the Boston area is expected to rise.

Many commuters will rely on MBTA shuttle buses but some are worried their schedules will be at the mercy of traffic and any issues that might arise.

Rideshares like Uber and Lyft are an option but as demand goes up, so does the price.

T riders say some days, they may not have a choice.

"I might go bankrupt. Ubers and Lyfts are really expensive," grocery store worker Mal Sanford told WBZ-TV.

"It's really stressful, especially with buses around and all that, but it's still good for business," said ride share driver Daiman Jelicvc.

"Day by day, it's going to be harder and harder," shop manager Hernan Diaz told WBZ.

Uber and Lyft have not announced any changes in operating policies during the Orange Line shutdown, which starts Friday at 9 p.m.