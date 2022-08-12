Open Newbury Street returns for 6 Sundays in Aug., Sept.

BOSTON - Open Newbury Street will return Aug. 21 for six Sundays through Sept. 25. The event will create a space for pedestrian-only space for shopping and dining from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

"Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Expanding Open Newbury to a weekly event and into the fall means returning college students and new residents will be able to join in on the fun."

Traffic changes for Open Newbury Street 2022. City of Boston

Newbury Street will be open to pedestrians and closed to motor vehicles from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue on Aug. 21 and 28, and Sept. 4, 11, 18, and 25.

"More car-free open streets events for shopping, walking, cycling and active transportation helps us realize our vision of making Boston's streets work better for everyone," said Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Segun Idowu said Open Streets bring needed support to local restaurants and small businesses.

Ellen Fitzgerald, co-owner of Mother Juice on Newbury Street agreed, saying that her store noticed an increase in foot traffic during past events.

The Boston Transportation Department's first Open Newbury Street started in 2016. The city has been exploring creating car-free zones for community events, including the recent Copley Connect. Another Open Streets event is planned for Dorcester on Sept. 14.

"In my nearly five decades of operating a business on Newbury Street, I have believed that creating a pedestrian space would effectively add to the sense of community and welcome to all," said Bernie Pucker, owner of Pucker Gallery on Newbury Street. "After visiting many cities with such spaces and feeling the positive energy and sense of joy, it's a gift to see the same style of car-free environment expand in our area."

For more information, visit boston.gov/open-newbury.