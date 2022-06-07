Copley Connects opens on Dartmouth Street on Wednesday

BOSTON - On Tuesday, workers were busy turning a section of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square into a first-of-its-kind pop-up park called Copley Connects.

"The idea is stitching together these public spaces. The Boston Library and, of course, Copley Square and bridging those two to create one continuous space for the public," said Courtney Goode, of Goode Landscape Studio.

The design will have a series of rooms, including a lounge and outdoor learning space, a stage for live entertainment and a welcome center where people can express thoughts about the space.

"As a resident, I know it's going to be very busy, but I am happy to see people out and want businesses to be successful," said Barbara Cherande, of Boston.

So, for the next 10 days, Dartmouth Street between St. James and Boylston streets will be shut down. During this time, city officials will conduct a study to see how traffic flow is impacted.

"This is truly an experiment. We are trying to learn from the extensive traffic study going on alongside this temporary closure. We are looking at all the streets and surrounding area, looking at vehicle counts and pedestrians and any kind of congestion," said Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

"I think it's a good idea because of COVID, and people need to come out, but we need to schedule it properly," said Boston resident Daryl Goldston.

A very busy thoroughfare transformed into a seamless integrated public space that the city may consider making permanent., Copley Connect begins on Wednesday. It will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for 10 days.