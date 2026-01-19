What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026? See which stores are operating today.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed annually on the third Monday in January to honor the civil rights activist. MLK Day, as it's also known, was approved as a federal holiday in 1983, and this year it falls on Monday, Jan. 19.

Most stores will be open during their regular business hours on Monday, with a few exceptions. See a list of what's open and closed on MLK Day, below.

Is Costco open on MLK Day?

Costco will be open as MLK Day is not included on the retailer's holiday closure list. Customers can check local hours on the Costco website.

Is Target open on MLK Day?

Target will be open during its regular business hours on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

Are Chick-fil-A and McDonald's open on MLK Day?

McDonald's will be open on MLK Day. A spokesperson noted that hours can vary by location.

Chick-fil-A told CBS News that its locations will be open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and that customers can check the store's app or contact the restaurant closest to them to confirm the hours of operation.

Are grocery stores open on MLK, Jr. Day?

Most grocery chains will be open on MLK Day. That includes Aldi, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Wegmans and Whole Foods, which all told CBS News that their stores will be operating during regular business hours.

Will mail get delivered on MLK Day?

The United States Postal Service says on its website that it will suspend mail delivery and close its retail locations on Monday in observance of MLK Day. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Are banks open on MLK Day?

Most banks will be closed on Monday, given MLK Day is a national holiday observed by the Federal Reserve System.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

The stock market will be closed on Monday, as will bond markets. Trading is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20.