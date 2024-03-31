What's open and closed for Easter? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.
Millions of Americans will celebrate Easter with family and friends this Sunday, which could require a last-minute run for treats before the egg hunt begins. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on March 31.
Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Easter.
What places are open on Easter Sunday 2024?
- Albertson
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots
- Capital Grille
- Cabela's
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Family Dollar
- Half Price Books
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Kirkland's Home
- Kroger
- Marshall Grain
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Rally House
- Ross
- Sephora
- Sprouts
- Staples
- Tractor Supply Company
- Trader Joe's
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
Restaurants and fast-food chains open on Easter
- Applebee's
- Benihana
- Bob Evans
- Bojangles
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Capital Grille
- Carrabba's
- Chili's
- Cheesecake Factory
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- KFC
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- McDonald's
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- PF Chang's
- Red Lobster
- Ruth's Chris
- Seasons 52
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Texas Roadhouse
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
- Whataburger
- White Castle
Places with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024
Some stores or restaurants may special hours of operation, depending on their location — including Burger King, Domino's, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes, Shake Shack and Subway.
- Stop & Shop's grocery section will be open but the pharmacy will be closed.
- Staples will be open from noon to 5 p.m., local time.
What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2024?
- Aldi
- Apple
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Big Y
- Bloomingdale's
- Brookshires
- Burlington
- Calloway's Nursery
- Costco
- Container Store
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Five Below
- Goodwill
- H&M
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- Hollywood Feed
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- Honey Baked Ham Company
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Market Basket
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
Restaurants and fast-food chains closed on Easter
- Chik-fil-A
- Chipotle
- In-N-Out
- Raising Cane's