Only 15% of eligible adults got the latest COVID vaccine, why?

HealthWatch: High blood pressure and memory loss; Who got the latest COVID vaccine ; Limiting TikTok

BOSTON -- A new study found only about 15% of eligible adults have received a bivalent booster against COVID-19. Why is that?

Researchers surveyed 1,200 adults who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and found many had not received the bivalent booster shot either because they didn't know they were eligible or didn't even know they existed.

The survey was conducted in November, two months after the bivalent shots, which target both the wild strain and the Omicron variant, became available.

These updated boosters are recommended for people 6 months and older at least two months after their primary series or after their last monovalent booster shot.