Watch CBS News
Local News

Only 15% of eligible adults got the latest COVID vaccine, why?

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: High blood pressure and memory loss; Who got the latest COVID vaccine ; Limiting TikTok
HealthWatch: High blood pressure and memory loss; Who got the latest COVID vaccine ; Limiting TikTok 02:44

BOSTON -- A new study found only about 15% of eligible adults have received a bivalent booster against COVID-19.  Why is that?

Researchers surveyed 1,200 adults who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and found many had not received the bivalent booster shot either because they didn't know they were eligible or didn't even know they existed.

The survey was conducted in November, two months after the bivalent shots, which target both the wild strain and the Omicron variant, became available.  

These updated boosters are recommended for people 6 months and older at least two months after their primary series or after their last monovalent booster shot.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.