One year later, how Boston has embraced the Embrace memorial

How to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Boston

BOSTON – Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate his life and legacy in Boston.

Embrace Boston's executive director, Dr. Imari Paris Jeffries, shared how the non-profit is kicking off the holiday during an interview with WBZ-TV.

Sunday night there will be the popular MLK Embrace Honors: Friends & Family Sneaker Affair at Big Night Live. It serves as an indoor block party to commemorate Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.

There are other events on Monday throughout Boston as well.

Franklin Park Zoo, Museum of Fine Arts, and the Institute of Contemporary Art are offering free admission on Monday.

There will also be a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert at Symphony Hall.

It's been one year since Boston unveiled the "Embrace" statue. Jeffries said the statue is a great place to visit on Monday.

"It's a great place to go every single day," he said. "It's been an exciting year. I think we could not have anticipated the way the people have embraced the Embrace. It's been a popular site for protests, memorials, gatherings, festivities, there as a salsa event there earlier this year. It's one of the most visited tourism sites in the city."