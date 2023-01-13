Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King to be unveiled on Boston Common

BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston will be unveiled Friday afternoon.

The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial will be formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand just before 2 p.m. You can watch the ceremony live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

This is the first new monument on the Common in more than 30 years.

The Embrace memorializes the hug Dr. King shared with his wife Coretta after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

"The Embrace" by artist Hank Willis Thomas, inspired by a photograph of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Coretta Scott King. CBS News/Getty Images

King met Coretta Scott in Boston in the 1950s and he earned his Ph.D. in theology at Boston University. He preached in Boston, and in 1965, led a civil rights march from Roxbury to the Common, where The Embrace now stands.

The non-profit Embrace Boston raised $8 million to create the sculpture and an additional $2.5 million to preserve it.

There will be more events this holiday weekend honoring Dr. King in Boston. Project 351, with people representing the state's 351 towns, will have its' annual Launch and Service Day at Faneuil Hall at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. College, Career and Health Fair will also be held Saturday at the Melnea Cass Rec Center in Roxbury at 10 a.m.