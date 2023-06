Oil slick found near Buzzards Bay being monitored by Coast Guard

BUZZARDS BAY - The Coast Guard is investigating an oil slick that was found near Buzzards Bay Sunday morning.

A Coast Guard helicopter determined the oil slick was approximately 150 to 300 feet wide and about a mile long. It's not known how it originated.

The Coast Guard said it's monitoring the situation.