Connecticut officer arrested and suspended after video shows him punching motorist through car window while off duty

A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after video showed him punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December.

Dash cam footage obtained by multiple outlets, including CBS affiliate WFSB-TV, shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, in the face through his driver's side window after the two argued on Dec. 8, 2023, over why Ganter wasn't turning right at a red light.

Ganter is seen waving his badge and arguing there is no right turn on red at the intersection in Rocky Hill, even though there is no sign indicating that.

UPDATE: Here's video of an off-duty #Meriden officer appearing to punch a driver following an argument over a red light turn. https://t.co/DAwqZqb0d6 pic.twitter.com/QamOBbYUB5 — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) February 28, 2024

"You can't take a right on red here, you assh—e," the officer says.

Brocuglio points out that the sign says "Stop here on red" and not "No turn on red."

Ganter threatens to write a ticket. Brocuglio, who had honked his horn at Ganter, accuses the officer of having been distracted on his phone and asks for his badge number, just before the punch is thrown.

"You want to get arrested?" the officer can be heard saying.

"You are going to get arrested for assaulting a civilian," Brocuglio said.

After both started driving away, the video show Brocuglio calling 911 to report the assault.

"Hi, yeah. I was just assaulted by a police officer," he could be heard saying. "He punched me in the face through my window."

Ganter was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace. Court records show he was placed in a probation program and is due back in court in January.

Meriden police said Ganter violated the department's rules of conduct and he was suspended for five days without pay. He also is required to attend mandatory de-escalation training for three years.

The department did not return a telephone call Wednesday seeking additional comment.