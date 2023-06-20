Massive search for missing tourist submarine on expedition to Titanic wreckage

Massive search continues for submersible that went missing during expedition to Titanic wreckage

BOSTON – Coast Guard crews from Boston and a large number of other resources continue searching for a submersible with five people on board that went missing off the coast of southeast Canada while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic.

WHAT WE KNOW: OceanGate Expeditions's missing Titanic-bound submersible

The 21-foot Titan vessel submerged Sunday morning. The crew of the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the submersible about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive, the Coast Guard said.

OceanGate Titan submersible CBS

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, operates the missing vessel. The company did not say whether any of the people on board are paying tourists. It takes them as passengers on its expeditions.

Crews were conducting surface searches through the night. With the sun rising Tuesday morning, searches were expected to resume through the air as well.

During a Monday press conference, Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said there is emergency oxygen supply that likely had up to 96 hours available.

Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing submarine near the Titanic wreckage site CNN

The wreckage of the Titanic is about 13,000 feet under the surface.

OceanGate Expeditions released a statement about its missing submersible.

For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available."

The search is taking place about 900 miles off Cape Cod, in the water and from above with C-130 aircrafts. Rescue Coordination Center Halifax provided a P8 Poseidon aircraft is a part of the search, which has underwater detection capabilities.

"We're making the best use of every moment of that time to locate the vessel," Mauger said on Monday.