Watch CBS News
Local News

Obama chef Tafari Campbell's death on Martha's Vineyard was accidental, medical examiner rules

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

President Obama's chef drowns in paddleboarding accident on Martha's Vineyard
President Obama's chef drowns in paddleboarding accident on Martha's Vineyard 01:52

EDGARTOWN – The medical examiner's office has ruled the death of Tafari Campbell, a chef of former president Barack Obama, was accidental.

Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia, was seen struggling in the water while paddleboarding in Great Pond last month before he went under.

Massachusetts State Police divers found his body the next morning.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office said Campbell's cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was accidental.

Following Campbell's death, former president and Mrs. Obama described him as "a beloved part of our family."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.