Obama chef Tafari Campbell's death on Martha's Vineyard was accidental, medical examiner rules

EDGARTOWN – The medical examiner's office has ruled the death of Tafari Campbell, a chef of former president Barack Obama, was accidental.

Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia, was seen struggling in the water while paddleboarding in Great Pond last month before he went under.

Massachusetts State Police divers found his body the next morning.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office said Campbell's cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was accidental.

Following Campbell's death, former president and Mrs. Obama described him as "a beloved part of our family."