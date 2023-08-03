Watch CBS News
Local News

NTSB releases image of JetBlue flight, Learjet 'close call' at Logan Airport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NTSB releases image of a close call at Logan Airport
NTSB releases image of a close call at Logan Airport 00:36

BOSTON - The NTSB has released its final report and a picture showing just how close two jets came to colliding at Logan Airport in Boston earlier this year.

On February 27, a JetBlue flight, and a Learjet operated by Hop-a-Jet, had a "close call", according to the FAA. 

A video of the incident was taken by an occupant in the jump-seat of the JetBlue plane. An image from the video shows the Learjet crossing in front of the JetBlue plane that was about to land.

JetBlue close call Logan Airport
Screen capture from occupant of jump-seat in JetBlue flight during close call at Logan Airport NTSB

The JetBlue flight initiated a "go-around" and passed about 400 feet over the Learjet. 

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the incident to be, "the Hop-a-Jet flight crew taking off without a takeoff clearance which resulted in a conflict with a JetBlue flight that had been cleared to land on an intersecting runway."

Nobody was hurt in the incident. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.