NTSB releases image of JetBlue flight, Learjet 'close call' at Logan Airport

NTSB releases image of a close call at Logan Airport

BOSTON - The NTSB has released its final report and a picture showing just how close two jets came to colliding at Logan Airport in Boston earlier this year.

On February 27, a JetBlue flight, and a Learjet operated by Hop-a-Jet, had a "close call", according to the FAA.

A video of the incident was taken by an occupant in the jump-seat of the JetBlue plane. An image from the video shows the Learjet crossing in front of the JetBlue plane that was about to land.

Screen capture from occupant of jump-seat in JetBlue flight during close call at Logan Airport NTSB

The JetBlue flight initiated a "go-around" and passed about 400 feet over the Learjet.

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the incident to be, "the Hop-a-Jet flight crew taking off without a takeoff clearance which resulted in a conflict with a JetBlue flight that had been cleared to land on an intersecting runway."

Nobody was hurt in the incident.