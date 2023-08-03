NTSB releases image of JetBlue flight, Learjet 'close call' at Logan Airport
BOSTON - The NTSB has released its final report and a picture showing just how close two jets came to colliding at Logan Airport in Boston earlier this year.
On February 27, a JetBlue flight, and a Learjet operated by Hop-a-Jet, had a "close call", according to the FAA.
A video of the incident was taken by an occupant in the jump-seat of the JetBlue plane. An image from the video shows the Learjet crossing in front of the JetBlue plane that was about to land.
The JetBlue flight initiated a "go-around" and passed about 400 feet over the Learjet.
The NTSB determined the probable cause of the incident to be, "the Hop-a-Jet flight crew taking off without a takeoff clearance which resulted in a conflict with a JetBlue flight that had been cleared to land on an intersecting runway."
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
for more features.