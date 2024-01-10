Norwood firefighters save driver hanging from tree after escape from flooded car

NORWOOD - A driver who couldn't swim had to hang on to a tree after their car was suddenly submerged in a flood in Norwood Wednesday morning.

The fire department posted photos on Facebook showing the car on Upland Road near Washington Street with water up to its roof around 5:30 a.m. as an overnight storm rolled through.

The car on Upland Road was barely visible in the flood Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Norwood Fire Department

They said the driver was able to get out but had to hang onto a nearby tree to wait for help. A rescue swimmer in a survival suit rescued the driver, who was then brought to a hospital.

The driver, who has not been identified, had what was described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Norwood Police said there was 5-to-6 feet of water on Upland Road after the storm.