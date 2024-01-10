Norwood firefighters save driver hanging from tree after escape from flooded car
NORWOOD - A driver who couldn't swim had to hang on to a tree after their car was suddenly submerged in a flood in Norwood Wednesday morning.
The fire department posted photos on Facebook showing the car on Upland Road near Washington Street with water up to its roof around 5:30 a.m. as an overnight storm rolled through.
They said the driver was able to get out but had to hang onto a nearby tree to wait for help. A rescue swimmer in a survival suit rescued the driver, who was then brought to a hospital.
The driver, who has not been identified, had what was described as "non-life threatening injuries."
Norwood Police said there was 5-to-6 feet of water on Upland Road after the storm.
