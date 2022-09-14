Watch CBS News
Northeastern students hesitantly return to class day after package explosion

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Northeastern University students hesitantly return to class after package explodes on campus
Northeastern University students hesitantly return to class after package explodes on campus 01:51

BOSTON – Students returned to class at Northeastern University on Wednesday, a day after an explosive package injured a man and prompted an FBI investigation.

A package, which sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team was a Pelican case made of hard plastic material, was delivered to Holmes Hall on Tuesday. It detonated when an employee opened it shortly after 7 p.m.

A source familiar with the matter told CBS News Wednesday that the container had pull down latches. When the latches were opened there was an explosion, the source said, adding that there was no explosive material found and no black powder, but it was unclear if it was pressurized.

Classes resumed on Wednesday as planned. But some students told WBZ-TV they were uneasy as they headed back to the classroom.

"Very nervous. Our parents said we should not go to the campus today. But we could not miss our class," said Shezan Ahmed.

Northeastern is offering counseling for students and staff.

"I am unsure right now. I think we got a message last night that things will just go as planned, as usual. If they say it's OK, then why not? I am a little hesitant though," said Gillian Audia.

