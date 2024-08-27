North Shore landmarks featured in new pop-up mini golf course in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Local landmarks are the stars of a new mini golf course in Massachusetts

Local landmarks are the stars of a new mini golf course in Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD - There's a new pop-up miniature golf course in Lynnfield, Massachusetts that's full of tributes to North Shore landmarks. All of the money raised there goes to a good cause.

Putt n' Play

The nine-hole Putt n' Play at MarketStreet in Lynnfield has replicas of the iconic orange dinosaur from Route 1 in Saugus, Pinky the elephant, the famous Hilltop Steak House sign, and Revere Beach's sand sculpting festival.

A replica of the orange dinosaur from Route 1 in Saugus at the mini golf course in Lynnfield. CBS Boston

"Each hole is meant to represent a different aspect or landmark of the North Shore," Arianna Billias, the marketing manager for MarketStreet Lynnfield, told WBZ-TV. "We had a lot of fun brainstorming what we wanted this to look like."

How much does it cost?

Kids under five play for free.

"It's historic to talk to them about what each of the holes mean, and anytime we can get them active and outside on the green space, it's a lot of fun," mother Julie Hersey told WBZ.

Everyone else pays $7 each and all of the money goes to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield.

"They'll be here on site everyday too if you want to learn more about where your money is going to and what programming they help support," Billias said.

More than $5,000 has been raised since Putt N' Play debuted on August 12th. It's open every day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

For more information, visit their website.