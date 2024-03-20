Rat problem in North Attleboro leaves town and residents disagreeing on the cause

Rat problem in North Attleboro leaves town and residents disagreeing on cause

NORTH ATTLEBORO - A growing rat problem in North Attleboro has residents and town officials disagreeing on what's causing it - the demolition of an old building or trash.

"Since the Webster Building got taken down, I have probably had 10 to 15 rats a night," said North Attleboro resident Malissa Puccio.

The Webster Mill Building used to be found along Broadway and now the land is full of construction debris. Puccio said the demolition is pushing rodents into nearby neighborhoods.

"They're not scared of us, they're not scared of my dog, they're just roaming around, they'll run up to you, they don't care," said Puccio. Neighbors claim the rats are relentless showing up on lawns, even cars.

WBZ TV spoke to North Attleboro Department of Public Works Director Mark Hollowell, who admitted there is a rat problem in town. There's even a link on their website to report rat sightings. Hollowell said the building is likely not to blame but trash is.

"The rat problem in town has been going on for several years. Again, if there's a source of food and water, that's generally what the rats are looking for," said Hollowell.

Puccio was not convinced, telling WBZ TV her rat troubles started just days after demolition.

"The barrels are closed, there's no trash around. And I would like to have a barbecue out back but no way. It's ruined that too," said Puccio.

The town is helping neighbors with rat response, connecting neighbors with rat response resources, like one local pest control company.

"Once a rat finds a consistent food source, it's going to return. Be responsible with your trash," said Bill Martin, who owns Martin Pest Control in North Attleboro.

If you do see rats in your area, you can report it online or call 311.