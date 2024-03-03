North Attleboro to demolish part of dangerous abandoned mill building starting Monday

NORTH ATTLEBORO – After the owners of a broken-down North Attleboro building missed the deadline to respond to town officials, part of the abandoned mill will be demolished starting Monday. The town and neighbors in the area grew concerned it could collapse at any moment.

A portion of Broadway was closed Wednesday as the Webster Mill building was deemed in "imminent danger of collapse." People who live in the area call it a problem that's been going on for years, with one man calling the building a "time bomb."

A North Attleboro building in danger of collapse. CBS Boston

North Attleboro officials gave the building owners until 4 p.m. on Friday to respond with plans to address the situation.

Since the town did not hear back, partial demolition will begin Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., current detours will be extended from Richards Ave. to Roosevelt Ave. The town will place a sign on Eddy Street signifying detours.

Town officials said the extended detours will remain in place during demolition Monday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to prevent the spread of asbestos in the air, water will be sprayed onto the mill building during demolition.

"Since learning of the imminent threat that the Webster Mill poses to the public safety, the town has taken swift action in collaboration with our local and state partners to begin the partial demolition of the building," North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said in a Sunday statement. "We are committed to ensuring that all public safety and health protocols are followed during the demolition process, and we will continue to work with the owners to clean up the property and put it back into use. In the meantime, we ask that community members do not go onto the property as its unsafe to do so."