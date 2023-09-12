North Attleboro flooding damages 200 homes

NORTH ATTLEBORO - North Attleboro homeowners have been scrambling to keep dry, pumping water out of their basements after soaking rains caused flash floods Monday.

"There was about 10 inches of water running down the road, just like a river," town resident Matt Youngers said.

The town said about 200 homes have reported flood damage, and the fire department responded to 145 calls for service related to flooding and water issues.

Hoppin Hill Avenue between Oak Knoll Drive to Allen Avenue was still closed Tuesday morning as DPW crews worked to make repairs. Old Post Road is also shut down between Allen Avenue and Mount Hope Street. Drivers are asked to avoid repairs.