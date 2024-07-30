Worker critically injured after ammonia leak at North Attleboro silver business

NORTH ATTLEBORO - An employee was critically injured – but is expected to survive – after he suffered burns in a large ammonia leak inside a North Attleboro business Tuesday.

Firefighters from several towns responded to the call shortly after 10 a.m. North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman tells WBZ a plumber was working on an oven in the building – that was ultimately going to become trash – when he accidentally hit a pipe connected to an ammonia tank that was believed to be empty and out of use.

Estimated 500 gallons leaked

However, the tank had about 1000 gallons of ammonia inside, and the erroneous cut led to a massive leak. An estimated 500 gallons of the toxic chemical leaked out of the building.

Two nearby businesses on the industrial street Larsen Way had to be evacuated as vents began to pump the chemical outside. Still, there was no threat to the general public, the chief said.

Firefighters responded to an ammonia leak at J.T. Inman on Larsen Way in North Attleboro. CBS Boston

The tank hadn't been used in approximately 14 months, according to statements the business owners told investigators.

7 employees hospitalized

The leak sent seven employees total – of the 15 to 18 estimated to be working at the time – to the hospital, the majority of which had minor inhalation injuries.

The building is run by J.T. Inman, a sterling silver company in business since 1882. According to the company's website, its goal is to "be your source for sterling silver gifts of high quality and originality."

WBZ reached out to J.T. Inman via phone, voicemail, and email, but received no reply as of this report.

The hazardous leak was reported to the state, EPA, and OSHA. OSHA confirmed it is investigating.

Company previously fined by OSHA

This isn't the first potential OSHA violation for J.T. Inman. According to publicly accessible reports, the company was fined thousands of dollars in 2023 for not properly securing pieces of equipment and therefore "exposing employees to crush injuries, fractured bones, and amputations."

The building is closed indefinitely while multiple agencies investigate the leak, including why the jewelry company would have a need for such a large ammonia tank.