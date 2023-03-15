Nor'easter knocks out power to thousands in Ashby, Townsend

TOWNSEND - The heaviest snowfall during Tuesday's nor'easter was west of Boston. Upwards of two feet fell in a number of communities.

The storm knocked out power to thousands in Ashby and Townsend. Unitil said it is still trying to assess the damage and did not provide an estimate as to when power will be restored.

Ashby was one of the jackpot towns for the storm, getting 29" of snow by 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Several roads were closed as downed trees blocked plows from clearing the way.

Snowy road in Ashby during nor'easter

WBZ spoke with Clarke Laszlo who was clearing his driveway with a snow blower for the second time, but his powerless home was a bigger concern. "It's been out for a couple hours," Laszlo said. "If it stays out, we'll fire up a generator off our tractor, we're lucky to have one of those and go from there."

Police say all of Ashby and almost all of Townsend were without power Tuesday night. "I guess it's got to be winter some time this year, so we got it," Laszlo said.

Unitil said approximately 80,000 customers lost power in New Hampshire.