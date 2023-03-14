Who has the most? Snow totals for March 14, 2023
BOSTON - A powerful nor'easter is bringing significant amounts of snow to Massachusetts Tuesday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Ashby 13.3 inches
Ashburnham 13.0
Paxton 12.0
Westminster 11.5
Sterling 11.5
Hubbardston 10.5
Rutland 10.0
Phillipston 9.5
Fitchburg 9.0
Princeton 8.8
Leominster 7.3
