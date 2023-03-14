Watch CBS News
Local News

Who has the most? Snow totals for March 14, 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for March 14
Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for March 14 04:44

BOSTON - A powerful nor'easter is bringing significant amounts of snow to Massachusetts Tuesday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Ashby 13.3 inches
Ashburnham 13.0
Paxton 12.0
Westminster 11.5
Sterling 11.5
Hubbardston 10.5
Rutland 10.0
Phillipston 9.5
Fitchburg 9.0
Princeton 8.8
Leominster 7.3 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.